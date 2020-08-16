Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,668 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 478.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15,700.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $72,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock worth $1,238,360. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REG. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Shares of REG stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

