Arizona State Retirement System Sells 152,365 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 152,365 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 114,504 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $24.82 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

