ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,806 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CREE. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cree by 100.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cree during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cree by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in Cree by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

CREE stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

