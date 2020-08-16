DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 607.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $56.63 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

