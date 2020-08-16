3,638 Shares in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PII. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.69.

In other Polaris Industries news, CFO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,625,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,643.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $9,740,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,016 shares of company stock worth $18,559,614. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $110.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

