ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,271,000 after buying an additional 586,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,545,000 after purchasing an additional 123,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Avery Dennison by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,321,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVY opened at $116.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.08. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $141.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.82.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

