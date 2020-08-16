Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,732 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Aaron’s worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,645,000 after purchasing an additional 71,844 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,296,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,259,000 after purchasing an additional 195,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 50,385 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 692.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 851,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3,688.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 756,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after purchasing an additional 736,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

NYSE:AAN opened at $58.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. Aaron’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens upgraded Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,697.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Robinson sold 136,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $7,091,097.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,864 shares in the company, valued at $10,528,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aaron’s Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.