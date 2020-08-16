Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,254 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $58.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $10,005,810.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,717,110.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $1,894,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,539 shares of company stock valued at $21,709,119 in the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

