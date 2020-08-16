Swiss National Bank Buys 5,200 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,564,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $47,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 383.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $685,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 256,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,782,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,181 shares of company stock worth $10,771,071. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.