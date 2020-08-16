Zacks: Analysts Expect Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 81,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $10,865,015.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,552,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,510,385.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $309,517.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,014 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,602 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $24,349,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 210,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,455,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.3% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $131.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 113.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.61. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

