Zacks: Analysts Expect Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 81,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $10,865,015.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,552,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,510,385.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $309,517.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,014 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,602 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $24,349,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 210,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,455,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.3% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $131.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 113.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.61. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

3,638 Shares in Polaris Industries Inc. Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC
3,638 Shares in Polaris Industries Inc. Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC
ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Avery Dennison Corp
ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Avery Dennison Corp
Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,732 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc.
Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,732 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,254 Shares of Graco Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,254 Shares of Graco Inc.
Swiss National Bank Buys 5,200 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc
Swiss National Bank Buys 5,200 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc
Zacks: Analysts Expect Paylocity Holding Corp Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Paylocity Holding Corp Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report