$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.68.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $110.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.28 and its 200 day moving average is $97.79.

In related news, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $493,298.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,607.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $274,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,470.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

