Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $690.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $650.00 to $690.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $662.89.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $684.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $632.67 and its 200 day moving average is $560.68. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $704.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $157,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,355 shares of company stock valued at $32,818,153 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.