Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Ventas reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ventas by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.95. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.