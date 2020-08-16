Sean Biddlecombe Sells 1,450 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $104.28 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.80.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Garmin by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Secur. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.86.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
