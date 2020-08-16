Sean Biddlecombe Sells 1,450 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $104.28 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Garmin by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Secur. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.86.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

