Insider Selling: ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Sells $150,100.00 in Stock

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,483 shares in the company, valued at $281,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $186.63 on Friday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.52.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 38.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in ICU Medical by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

