Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) VP Glenn E. Deegan Sells 3,760 Shares

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $154,498.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,091.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -81.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $43.17.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 180.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 19.6% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.