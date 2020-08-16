Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) VP Glenn E. Deegan Sells 3,760 Shares

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $154,498.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,091.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of AIMC stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -81.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $43.17.
Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 180.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 19.6% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
