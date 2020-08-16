Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $17.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Tapestry from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE TPR opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,808.00. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Tapestry by 4,302.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 256.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 896.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 126.2% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.