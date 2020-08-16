Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Garmin posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.68 million. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.86.

Garmin stock opened at $104.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.83%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,470,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,252 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.