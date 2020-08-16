Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TPR. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,808.00. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Tapestry by 4,302.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Tapestry by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

