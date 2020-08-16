Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) VP Ronald M. Sanders Purchases 75,000 Shares

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) VP Ronald M. Sanders purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $192,750.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 845,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,759.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.75. Colony Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CLNY shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.