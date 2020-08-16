Stifel Nicolaus Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $200.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $171.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra dropped their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Rentals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.73.

Shares of URI stock opened at $179.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.97. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $186.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,355,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,376,000 after purchasing an additional 989,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,010,000 after purchasing an additional 435,398 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in United Rentals by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,016,000 after buying an additional 343,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in United Rentals by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,700,000 after buying an additional 321,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

