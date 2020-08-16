Stifel Nicolaus Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $200.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $171.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
URI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra dropped their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Rentals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.73.
Shares of URI stock opened at $179.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.97. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $186.78.
In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,355,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,376,000 after purchasing an additional 989,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,010,000 after purchasing an additional 435,398 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in United Rentals by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,016,000 after buying an additional 343,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in United Rentals by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,700,000 after buying an additional 321,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
Recommended Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.