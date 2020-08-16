Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesla to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tesla from $984.00 to $1,658.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus raised Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen raised Tesla from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $859.75.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,650.71 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $211.00 and a 1-year high of $1,794.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,375.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $890.55. The company has a market capitalization of $302.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 859.75, a PEG ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Tesla’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, August 31st. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 11th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 28th.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total value of $297,441.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,427.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,677 shares of company stock valued at $66,292,349. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,688 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $100,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.