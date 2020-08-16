Capital One Financial Downgrades Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) to Equal Weight

Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

WES has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.32.

Shares of WES opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $671.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. FMR LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 50.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 251,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

