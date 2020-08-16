Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Raised to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XEC. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.17.

XEC opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 2.23. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,359 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,475 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 400,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 112,542 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 283,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

