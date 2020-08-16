Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $344.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Wayfair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $228.97.

NYSE W opened at $309.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.64. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 3.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $263,040.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,760 shares in the company, valued at $18,237,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,366 shares of company stock worth $62,634,316 over the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

