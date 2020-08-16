Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,593 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 14,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $1,147,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $3,091,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,572 shares of company stock worth $18,838,882. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Shares of FBHS opened at $83.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $83.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

