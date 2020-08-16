Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of RCL opened at $60.50 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cfra raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.