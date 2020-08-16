Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,871,000 after purchasing an additional 580,162 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,503 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,070,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,859,000 after purchasing an additional 529,526 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,080,000 after purchasing an additional 854,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,578,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,050,585 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.76.

Shares of PHM opened at $45.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

