NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of NuVasive worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 90.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $8,836,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -442.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

