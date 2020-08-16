J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of J2 Global worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 81.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 324.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter worth about $66,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCOM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. J2 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

