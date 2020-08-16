Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steris in the first quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Steris by 45.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Steris by 41.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Steris in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Steris by 33.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $158.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.77. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.35 and a 200-day moving average of $152.21.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Steris in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

