Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 29.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Masco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

NYSE:MAS opened at $57.96 on Friday. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,614 shares of company stock worth $5,811,312. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

