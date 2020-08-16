New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.36. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.