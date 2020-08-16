ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $34,848,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 50.1% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,895,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 632,625 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 23.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,671,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,370,000 after purchasing an additional 312,203 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 20.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,740,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,043,000 after purchasing an additional 293,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,117,000 after acquiring an additional 286,647 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.31. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $299.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.37 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

ACIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

