Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos bought 1,140 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.54.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $189.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

