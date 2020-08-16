Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,307,000 after buying an additional 645,729 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $52,463,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $48,136,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 99.5% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 639,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,613,000 after purchasing an additional 318,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $1,331,535.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,895.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 9,782 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $1,230,282.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,708.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,235 shares of company stock valued at $9,403,864 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

BR opened at $138.88 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.