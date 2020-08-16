Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 194.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $600,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,105.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $161,661.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,957,363.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,940 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,668. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $196.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 0.69. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $212.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.98 and a 200 day moving average of $135.78.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.