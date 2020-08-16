Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 27 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,030.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2,404.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

