Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 27 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,030.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2,404.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.
In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
