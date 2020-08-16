Bell Rock Capital LLC Sells 488 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bell Rock Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 7.7% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 4,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $116,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,576.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,030.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,404.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China International Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

