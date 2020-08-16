Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Cut by Ocean Endowment Partners LLC

Ocean Endowment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Baker Chad R increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 4,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.8% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,030.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,404.42. The company has a market cap of $1,576.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

