Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Montag A & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,819 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,030.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,404.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.