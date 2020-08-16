Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,030.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,404.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,576.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. China International Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.