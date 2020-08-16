Comerica Bank Sells 66,740 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,740 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Fabrinet worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,696,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,126,000 after purchasing an additional 458,448 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $21,959,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,597,000 after acquiring an additional 118,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after acquiring an additional 107,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Fabrinet by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 835,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,564,000 after acquiring an additional 64,955 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.34. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $76.85.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

