Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus raised FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.38. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $64,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

