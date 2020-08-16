Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 69 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,030.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2,404.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

