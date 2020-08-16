Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in National Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other National Instruments news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $35.61 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

