Swiss National Bank Purchases 27,200 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 909,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $51,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 11,202.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 1,127.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of SSNC opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

