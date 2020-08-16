Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $52,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,655,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,265,000 after buying an additional 1,019,884 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,092,000 after buying an additional 588,988 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 660,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,492,000 after buying an additional 500,320 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $46,508,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,063,000 after acquiring an additional 320,491 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI opened at $146.49 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.24 and a 200 day moving average of $140.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.15, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.20.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.