Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after buying an additional 94,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.95. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $109.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.80.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 777 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $59,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXSM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.30.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.