ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 38.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,202.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Allegion by 431.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $101.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.91. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.87 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

